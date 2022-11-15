This fall, record numbers of students are applying to college. Many have spent years preparing for a college education, and they are ready academically. College success, however, requires more than academic prowess. Social, emotional, financial and life skills are critical, and by developing these skills before landing on a college campus, students will be better equipped to not only transition successfully, but also to thrive at college.
Author, coach and Delaware resident Gina M. Wilson was set to release her new book, “Fearless First Year: A Student Guide for College Transition, Success, and Well-Being,” on Nov. 16, with a book signing at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach on Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.
According to Wilson, “Transition preparation is key to a student’s well-being, academic success, and the ability to smoothly adjust to their new life as a college student.”
That involves learning specific skills and becoming knowledgeable about the unfamiliar environment. As in all life transitions, change brings stress, she said. It can be mitigated through self-care, healthy behaviors, leveraging available resources, and connecting to others at school and at home. Once the acceptance letters start arriving, students may feel their prep work is done. That’s exactly when to hone or develop skills outside of the classroom which can position a student to thrive.
“‘Fearless First Year’ is an essential tool for the college bound student as well as current college students who may be struggling.”
Wilson shared her top five tips for thriving at college:
(1) Consider in advance all the simultaneous novelty you will experience — new school, new schedule, new living environment, new friends, new instructors, and maybe even a new town or state if you are moving away to college. Learn as much as you can about the new place online from the comfort of home or visit in person.
(2) Start taking good care of yourself now, so healthy habits are established before you start college. Choosing healthy foods, sleep habits, and exercise are not just cliches. These habits buffer you against stress and improve your ability to manage the unexpected.
(3) Learn time management techniques and get familiar with technology that improves productivity. This is often cited as the most challenging part of going to college, for even the most talented students. Start using tools now, before your workload and schedule become overwhelming.
(4) Know what it takes for you to stay well — both physically and mentally. Start owning your medical care, learn to self-advocate, learn stress management techniques, identify the things that bring you joy and incorporate them into your regular schedule. And consider your financial health too (plan your college budget).
(5) Cultivate connections old and new. Reach out to campus resources, explore student activities and groups, consider what you will do at school to make new friends, meet your roommate in advance, arrange a mutually acceptable communication cadence with your family, and think about how you can stay in touch with old friends. These social supports will be critical to your adjustment.
Students can develop tangible skills and knowledge of their options as a new student, in high school and over the summer, while still in the protective sphere of the familiar home and school they know. Getting a jump on life skills before life changes, drastically, enables them to more fully enjoy the new experience. Figuring some things out now will reduce the chaos they could feel next fall.
“‘Fearless First Year’ offers students a path toward college transition and success, to supplement all the academic preparation over years of schooling. The book is also a useful resource for parents, counselors, and educators invested in student success. Aptitude is not enough. With well-being at its core, ‘Fearless First Year’ shares practical techniques from an expert coach, insights and stories from interviews with students nationwide, and exercises to help readers learn skills every college student needs.”
Holistic executive coach Gina M. Wilson, MS, draws from her expertise in cognitive psychology, in teaching undergraduates, and a decade of coaching college students. She is also the author of “Skills That Build.” For more information, visit ginamwilson.com.