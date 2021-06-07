Nearly 2,300 students have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Kutztown University, including Page Athey of Selbyville. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
