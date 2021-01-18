More than 2,325 students have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Kutztown University, including Page Athey of Selbyville, the university announced this week.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
