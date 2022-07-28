Last weekend, Pathways to Success — a local nonprofit dedicated to helping mentoring under-served youth — held its annual “Pay it Forward” fundraiser and recognized those with outstanding involvement in the program, as well as accomplished Pathways students.
Pathways to Success took shape in 2008, when entrepreneur Faye Blake sought to help kids at risk of not graduating high school. Pathways’ website describes its mission as seeking to close the education gap, decrease dropout rates and help students plan for their futures.
To do so, the program takes a holistic approach to students, seeking to find ways to meet their needs, inside and outside of academics. This includes a wide variety of services, including tutoring and counseling, to helping with transportation and housing. Currently, the program reaches more than 500 students in four school districts throughout Sussex County.
“If you know Faye, you know she will serve any student or any family who needs help,” Pathways Board President Bill Collick said.
Five students were recognized at Saturday’s ceremony with Pathways’ Outstanding Achievement Award: Katiera Hazzard of Milford High School, Kyla Corbin and Malaki Lewis of Cape Henlope High School, Esthefanie Jean-Francois of Sussex Technical High School and Bazeline Medard of Seaford High School.
“Each of these young individuals have a thirst for knowledge, which is intensified by their strong determination and their deep interest in being leaders among their peers,” the event program stated. “Beyond their passion for being active members, they are natural leaders, and they fight hard for their beliefs.”
Hazzard, one of the honorees, has participated in the Pathways program for four years and just graduated from Milford High School, in the Class of 2022.
“To me, the program is about not having to worry about certain things, whether it is having gas money or someone to talk to. … It’s having that support system,” Hazzard said.
Hazzard will be attending college at Delaware Technical Community College this year and plans to study sports therapy.
Though Pathways offers internship and career-placement services, mental health services, college tours, cultural events, academic support and more, Collick said what makes the Pathways program unique and successful is the relentless personal dedication of those committed to helping the students. He recounted stories of Pathways administrators driving students to get their learner’s permits and showing up to their houses when they had been skipping school.
“You can throw your money at things, but when you give someone their time, you see change,” Collick said. “We always say, ‘We’re on your team. Are you on ours?’”
Bob Gilmour — who works as a tutor with Pathways for high school students struggling in their classes — has a similar attitude. He recounted the story of a high school senior at Cape Henlope who was at risk of not graduating due to poor grades and missing assignments. Gilmour met with the student, who seemingly did not have much interest in completing the required work, and his distressed mother, and Gilmour told the student he would show up every day if the student did.
Gilmour helped gather a list of assignments required for each class and reviewed the necessary material, until the student suddenly stopped showing up. Pathways coordinators helped pick the student up and take him to sessions, until the last week of school, when he finished the required work just in time.
“For this kid, we had Tommy Rushin went to his house, Mr. Waters [Pathways coordinators], we had Dr. Connelly, myself, Bill Collick, one of the math teachers, a couple physics teachers and his health science teacher all kind of chipped in and helped us give a good plan,” Gilmour said. “To me, that’s the best story we have. It wasn’t perfect, and I had people telling me, ‘You’re wasting your time.’”
Gilmour was recognized at last year’s “Pay It Forward” event for his role in helping students succeed in graduation.
PTS has a more than 98 percent graduation rate among participating students, and a 96 percent rate of placement in college, military or other full-time employment, according to its website. In 2022, 94 Pathways seniors graduated.
“We monitor kids and families to help get the best outcome,” Collick said. “We consistently believe, we authentically show concern, we give and teach respect, and we empower those we serve.”