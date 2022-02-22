Sarah Ashmore of Bethany Beach was among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Ashmore is majoring in journalism and is a member of the Class of 2022.
