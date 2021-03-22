Sarah Ashmore, a native of Bethany Beach, has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Ashmore is majoring in journalism and is a member of the Class of 2021. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
