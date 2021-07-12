Sarah Ashmore, a native of Bethany Beach, has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester, the college announced this week. Ashmore is majoring in journalism and is a member of the Class of 2022. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College has 3,700 undergraduate and 1,400 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., the Netherlands, London, China and the Czech Republic, as well as its new Global Portals. For more information, visit emerson.edu.