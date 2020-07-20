Sarah Ashmore of Bethany Beach is among the 2020 Gold Key Honor Society Inductees. Ashmore, a journalism major, is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2021.
The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson College to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement.
Membership in the society is extended to juniors in the top 5 percent and seniors in the top 10 percent of their class who have earned at least 48 credits at Emerson.
Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College has approximately 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. For more information, visit emerson.edu.