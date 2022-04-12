Sarah Ashmore of Bethany Beach has earned membership into the 2022 Purple Key Leadership Society at Emerson College, the college announced recently. Participants were honored during the annual Emerson Recognition & Achivement (ERA) Awards on Friday, April 8, in the Robert J. Orchard Stage in the Paramount Center.
The Purple Key Leadership Society recognizes a select group of seniors who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service, solid academic achievement, and a commitment to civic engagement.
Ashmore is majoring in journalism and is a member of the Class of 2021.
Based in Boston, Mass., Emerson College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. For more information, visit emerson.edu.