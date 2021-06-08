The Coastal Georgetown Branch of the American Association of University Women (CGAAUW) this week announced the winners of their three $2,000 scholarships. Normally, each of the female students would have been awarded her scholarship at her high school’s senior awards ceremony. But these are not normal times, and the CGAAUW instead publicly acknowledged the three winners.
The three $2,000 scholarships were available to female high-school seniors planning to attend college/university in the fall of 2021 from either Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Sussex Academy, Sussex Tech and/or Sussex Central high schools. In addition to a solid academic record, the students had to demonstrate leadership with a strong résumé of community service and volunteerism.
The 2021 winners are Maggie Dawson and Jhayden Holloman from Cape Henlopen High School, and Abby Wilson from Indian River High School. Their $2,000 scholarships will be sent to their college/university for tuition/school expenses.
Abby Wilson, Indian River High School, received the Virginia Rust Scholarship, which is named after the founder of the CGAAUW 64 years ago.
“Abby is a talented musician who has been part of the Indian River Concert Band, Marching Band and Jazz Band, along with earning County and State music honors,” representatives said. “She has also been a member of the Drama Club, appearing in the school musicals. Abby’s community service has ranged from helping at the Atlantic Community Thrift Shop to tutoring fifth-grade students in music at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, to the National Honor Society, the Leo Club (Lions Club International) and the Student Council.”
Wilson will be attending James Madison University in the fall.
“The CGAAUW is proud to be able to honor our three scholarship winners. They have persevered this year excelling academically and volunteering despite the difficulties presented by Covid 19! Congratulations!” representatives said.
For more information about Coastal Georgetown AAUW, go to https://georgetown-de.aauw.net/.