Tyzhir Morris of Millsboro is serving as a resident assistant (RA) at Alvernia University for the 2020-2021 academic year and was recently honored by the university. Morris is pursuing a degree in early childhood education, with special education certificate.
RAs are academically successful students who help build strong and healthy residential communities while upholding the core values of the university.
“We are deeply grateful to all the Alvernia resident assistants for their hard work during this academic year,” said Alvernia University President John R. Loyack. “We wouldn’t have made it to this point of our on-campus experience without all their help, engagement, kindness and support for their fellow resident students.”
As an RA, Morris encourages student responsibility and accountability, working to provide a residential environment that enhances student academic progress and success. As peers, RAs not only provide general information, but also assist with roommate/suitemate conflicts and plan educational, cultural and social programs.
“We are especially grateful for all of the hard work this group has done to keep all of our students engaged and safe during this difficult year,” said Director of Residence Life Shannon Merkey.
