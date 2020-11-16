The IRHS High School Hall of Fame continues to honor alumni who make outstanding achievements in the community and world, and the nomination period has opened for the 2020-2021 Hall of Fame induction.
The selection committee is looking for graduates who show great character, citizenship and leadership, and who have made significant contributions in their field and community.
The nominee must have graduated from Indian River High School at least 10 years prior to the nomination. The candidates will be evaluated on achievements and recognition in their chosen fields (in the local, state, national or international arenas).
“Today’s students are following in great footsteps,” representatives noted. “Previous inductees include educators, legislators, artists, civic leaders, athletes, first-responders and more. They’ve come from as near as Dagsboro, and far as Texas and Michigan. The ideal candidate would be considered a role model whose life and work will inspire IR students in the pursuit of excellence.”
Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.IRHSAlumni.com.
The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Dec. 1, which includes the nomination paperwork, as well as a second recommendation letter from another individual.
Late applications will not be accepted. Nominations will be carefully considered by an impartial selection committee. The winner will be recognized later with an award plaque at a special event in 2021.
The nomination and induction process is facilitated by the Indian River High School Alumni Association in Sussex County. The nonprofit group formed in 2012 to connect alumni, while supporting and promoting IRHS. The Indian River High School Alumni Association meets monthly and always welcomes new members. Visit www.IRHSAlumni.com for more information.