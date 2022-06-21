Kealey C. Allison of Frankford graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from McDaniel College on May 21.
McDaniel College awarded a total of 506 master’s and bachelor’s degrees during the college’s 152nd Commencement on May 21. Commencement speaker for the undergraduate ceremony was author and social entrepreneur Michelle Poler. The 297 bachelor’s degree recipients hailed from 20 states, as well as the District of Columbia and eight foreign countries.
For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.