Sarah Aleman of Millsboro was selected to present during the second annual Academic Symposium held May 1 at McDaniel College in Westminster, Md. Aleman is a senior and biology major.
The title of the presentation was “Biology Poster Session.”
McDaniel College’s Academic Symposium showcased the original research, scholarship and creative achievements of McDaniel students, faculty and staff. The daylong event included a program of presentations to showcase the liberal arts in action.
