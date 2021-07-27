Sarah Aleman of Millsboro participated in McDaniel College’s Student-Faculty Collaborative Summer Research Program, the college announced recently.
Aleman collaborated on research that characterized D10 host range expansion mutants of the MVA virus with Susan Parrish, associate professor of biology, representatives said.
“After college, I want to do a Ph.D. program. At other schools, you don’t get to do this type of work as an undergraduate. I want to do molecular biology for my Ph.D., so this is a leg up,” Aleman said.
Students interested in undergraduate research are annually selected to participate in the eight-week program, which is supported by donors.
For more information about McDaniel College’s undergraduate research opportunities, visit www.mcdaniel.edu/academics/special-academic-opportunities/undergraduate-research.
Visit www.mcdaniel.edu for more information about McDaniel College.