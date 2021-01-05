Sarah Aleman of Millsboro has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2020 Dean’s List with Honors.
Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
McDaniel College, founded in 1867, is a four-year, independent college of the liberal arts and sciences offering more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, including pre-professional specializations and student-designed majors, and more than 20 graduate programs. A community of 1,800 undergraduates and 1,400 graduate students offers access to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., as well as a European campus in Budapest, Hungary.
For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.