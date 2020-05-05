Sarah Aleman of Millsboro, a student at McDaniel College, attended the 2020 League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Emerge Latino Conference held Feb. 25-27, in Washington, D.C., the college reported this week.
Aleman was among five students who traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the conference. This is the fourth year that McDaniel students who are involved with the college’s LULAC student organization attended the conference as a delegation since the group was founded on campus in 2016.
McDaniel is the only college or university in Maryland to have a LULAC chapter on campus.
The LULAC Emerge Latino Conference is a multi-day Latino leadership conference that provides college students and young professionals with public policy briefings on issues that impact the Latino community. The students also met with members of Congress to advocate on key issues affecting Latinos living in the United States, including Puerto Rico.
