When school buildings were closed in March with barely any notice, the Indian River High School yearbook was one of many projects left in the lurch.
But a handful of IR students have since pulled it together, designing the final pages of “The Chieftain” from home.
“The yearbooks come in May. We’ll pass them out sometime in June,” and the school will contact families for pick-up, said Joelle Lingenfelter, yearbook advisor and school librarian.
“When we closed March 13, we still had large chunks of the yearbook that were in unfinished stages,” Lingenfelter said. “A core group of seven students — including Editor Logan Snapp, Kaylee Hall, Siera Johnson, Alaynah Carter, Brandi Mitchell, Julia Smith and Ethan Forrey — worked with me from home to finish the final pages of the book.”
With the final March deadline fast approaching, a handful of teens stepped up, using Jostens’ online design software. They finished the job even before the school district restarted classes at home.
“Some enjoy it, some fall in love with it,” Lingenfelter said of the yearbook students. “They take it upon themselves to make it beautiful. They stepped up, and they got it finished. And I’m excited. I can’t wait to see how it looks.”
Students already do a lot of heavy lifting for this publication. A total of 65 students work on the yearbook year-round. They sell ads in summer and fall; convince their peers to pose for photos and complete written questionnaires; design the layout; and identify/caption all of the images.
With five major deadlines throughout the year, most of the book was already done by mid-March. But they didn’t get to thoroughly cover spring sports, prom, graduation or the classrooms.
Although sports were still squeezed into the main yearbook, IR will skip the “spring insert.” Yearbook staff would have completed that additional 16-page section in May, typically printed in summer for students to literally stick in their yearbooks.
“The spring sports are condensed a little bit because they had, what, a week of practice?”
Instead, designers used the 2020 practice photos, some of last year’s pictures and interviews about athletes’ goals for the upcoming season.
The Friday that schools were first closed, teachers were only warned to send students home with all their school supplies, just in case. The official closure didn’t come until Friday night, and school buildings have been shuttered since then and will remain so through the rest of the extended school year.
“It was the Friday I thought, ‘I’m going out to every sports field right now and taking [photos of] as many practices as I can, because this sounds weird,’” Lingenfelter recalled. “I never thought they would close us until after spring break.”
With schools closed, the classes will just do review work through May 15 and then tackle new material after that (in the yearbook staff’s case, a unit on graphic design). School closures have not been a vacation. Students have missed their friends, teachers, activities and structure.
“I feel really badly for the kids, especially the seniors. They’re going to miss out on a lot of traditions that they look forward to their whole lives,” she said.
From her students to her own teenage son, “They wanted to get back to school. … It seems to be a general feeling of disappointment.”
Especially heartbreaking is that the traditionally yearbook signing events will be canceled, usually held when students are released from class to pick up their yearbooks and sign each other’s pages.
“That’s closure for the yearbook students. They get to hand out this project they’ve worked on all year,” Lingenfelter said. “High school is having all those people write in that yearbook.”
She said she hopes IR students can still look forward to summer fun, once state-of-emergency restrictions are lifted.
The yearbook will include a section for students to write their memories of the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff were disappointed to not meet their goal of featuring every student at least three times in the publication. Spring is usually the time to build “student life” pages to feature classmates around school and in the community.
“We’ve got to feature everybody in their best light, find the best things to feature them. … They need to look back in their yearbook 10 years from now and like what they see,” Lingenfelter said.
This year’s yearbook theme is “Sea It to Believe It,” a concept from junior Nick Holcomb, arranged alongside a photograph of the Delaware beach by teacher Sam Ellis. The ultimate goal? Be artistic, accurate and all-inclusive. As a bonus, IRHS will have foil glistening on both the cover and inside the booklet.
The 232-page book also features ads from the community and parents, which keeps costs low for the students and advertisers. Lingenfelter thanked everyone who supports the publication, including the businesses and advertisers; the parent supporters; and the IRHS staff and administration.
Lingenfelter encourages students to consider buying a yearbook during all four years of high school, so they can enjoy the memories from throughout high school. She rejects the mentality that it’s just for seniors.
For students who didn’t pre-order a yearbook, a few copies are still available for sale online at www.jostens.com. When the yearbook is delivered to IRHS, the school will contact families about pick-up times.
Also, senior portraits for the following year’s senior class are typically taken in July by Lifetouch (with a make-up date in September), so today’s 11th-graders should look for further communication from the school.