Enrichment of Hope, an after-school program for students ages 12-18 who attend Selbyville Middle School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts or Indian River High School, will resume Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Hope Center, located on the campus of Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
While the program, for which there is no tuition, is aimed at students who need extra help with schoolwork and life skills, it is open to any student in middle school or high school. Various physical activities will emphasize health and fitness. The program will include snacks and “a message of hope, aimed at character-building.” Several slots are still available for the program, which provides one-on-one help with homework and tutoring.
Enrichment of Hope will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. when the Indian River School District holds full-day sessions. Students will travel by school district buses from their respective schools to the Hope Center, located on Central Avenue, just west of Route 26. Transportation to the students’ homes will be provided, if needed.
To apply for the program, contact Tiffany Kelley at familyandyouth@marinersbethel.org or (302) 841-8354.