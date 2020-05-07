Cupcakes were a truly sweet way for John M. Clayton Elementary School to celebrate National Teacher Day on May 5. Educators have been working from home for weeks now during the state-of-emergency. Principal Allisa Booth and Assistant Principal E. Bennett Murray handed out Sweet Disposition cupcakes to JMC educators, and the PTO also donated gift cards to local businesses for a prize drawing during the teachers’ regular online meetings.
Teacher Appreciation Week is a chance to show “how much we love our teachers,” Booth said. “Our PTO does a really nice job of providing treats throughout the year to the staff on Conference Nights, and they recognize each group of our staff, like cafeteria workers, custodians, counselors, nurse, etc., throughout the year.”