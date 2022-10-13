Earthjustice, a legal defender of wildlife that litigates on behalf of environmental organizations, has sent a letter to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission on behalf of New Jersey Audubon and the Defenders of Wildlife, demanding that the horseshoe crab policymaking committee not permit female horseshoe crabs from being used as bait fish for conch and other commercial fishing. The horseshoe crab management board is set to vote on permitting females to be harvested as bait fish on Nov. 10.
“Our comments to the ASMFC, bolstered with rigorous scientific investigation, proves the commonsense understanding that the female horseshoe crab proposal is risky and wrong-headed,” said Earthjustice attorney Ben Levitan. “The proposal is based on a model that has not been released to the public and is deeply problematic.”
ASMFC coordinates and manages fishery resources in the Mid-Atlantic — including marine fish and shellfish, such as the horseshoe crab.
Earthjustice wrote to the ASMFC horseshoe crab management board on behalf of its clients, New Jersey Audubon and Defenders of Wildlife.
“The comments urge the board to reject Addendum VIII to the Horseshoe Crab Fishery Management Plan, which would reinitiate the female horseshoe crab bait harvest in Delaware Bay after a 10-year prohibition,” noted Perry Wheeler of Earthjustice. “Weakened protections for horseshoe crabs would likely lead to an Endangered Species Act violation for the threatened red knot shorebird, which relies on horseshoe crab eggs for nourishment.”
“There is thorough and rigorous research which proves the role of the horseshoe crab cannot be overstated in this ecosystem,” said Levitan, who works with Earthjustice as a senior attorney in the biodiversity defense program in the New York office. “We need a superabundance of these horseshoe crabs for the endangered red knot, but also for many shorebirds and other species. We have not recovered the red knot to the levels of past populations. The Delaware Bay and shorelines ecosystem and the migratory bird flyover is built for these species — and yet our shorebirds are still just a shadow of what they could be.”
“We need to let them breed successfully in Delaware and feed on its shorelines,” said Levitan. “It’s hard to learn about the red knot and enjoy the birds without feeding them with the crab eggs. We should not permit ASMFC to make a decision on a flawed model.”
The horseshoe crab management board meeting on Nov. 10 will determine if females should be permitted as bait fish.
The letter from Earthjustice goes on to detail how the modeling process, called the ARM, or Adaptive Resource Management, is a new form of environmental assessment and is changing how horseshoe crab populations are counted.
“The revised ARM framework abandons the well-established understanding of the importance of horseshoe crab eggs to red knots, in favor of an extreme, contrary reconstruction of the ecosystem that defies history and reality,” stated Earthjustice representatives. “Even if horseshoe crabs vanished entirely today, the revised ARM Framework’s computer model predicts that red knot abundance would remain stable on average (or even increase) over the next 50 years. The correlation between the overharvest of horseshoe crabs and the crash of the red knot population in the 1990s is well-established.”
“Earthjustice is responding to the science, and we have provided our critique,” said Levitan. “The change should not move forward, and people can contact their state officials to reach out with additional comment on the issues.”
Earthjustice claims the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has accepted the new ARM model “whole cloth.”
“The service just accepted this new ARM and measurement at face value, with no indication that the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service conducted its own research or modelling,” said Levitan. “The federal government just accepted what was published by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries.”
The red knot is a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Migratory shorebirds and their flyover stop along Delaware beaches are considered a tourist attraction for the area.