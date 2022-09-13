By Susan Canfora
Sussex County Councilman John Rieley had 2,390 votes, or 63 percent, in primary election results late on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 13, almost certainly assuring him a second four-year term representing District 5 and indicating voters have confidence in him, despite an ugly turn during the campaign.
Rieley’s challenger, Keller Hopkins, received 1,425 votes, or 37 percent. Hopkins did not answer, or return, calls from Coastal Point.
Both men are Republicans.
At the Tuesday, Aug. 30, County Council meeting, fellow County Councilman Mark Schaeffer, who supports Hopkins, called for Rieley’s resignation, saying Rieley wrongly and unethically accepted tons of dirt from a developer looking for a place to put it.
Rieley, who operates a family farm in Millsboro, contended accepting dirt is a common agricultural practice, assured voters he was fully permitted and in compliance and firmly refused to step down from the seat he has held for the past four years.
“I think that people just recognize that it was unethical and dirty campaigning and they stood up and said, ‘No.’ They don’t want that kind of campaign here in Sussex County and they don’t want that kind of a statement. They don’t like that kind of a campaign,” Rieley told Coastal Point late Tuesday evening, soon after election results were posted on the www.elections.delaware.gov Website.
“Thank you, thank you to everybody,” Rieley said.
“Nobody does this by themselves. It’s a team effort. Volunteers, people with financial contributions. It’s a group effort. I am very humbled by that. I make this pledge to the new Fifth District, because the geography is so different (since redistricting.) I pledge to go out, to meet with people, to hear their concerns,” he said.
Vote totals will remain unofficial until all votes – including absentee ballots, mail-in ballots and early voting ballots – are certified, likely by Thursday.
In the Nov. 8 general election, Rieley will face Democratic challenger Billy Edwards of Georgetown.
Also running for reelection to the Sussex Council is Republican Councilman Doug Hudson, who ran unopposed in the primary, but who will face Democratic challenger Nathan Mitchell of Frankford in November.
Other unofficial primary vote totals, posted by 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, were:
In the Auditor of Accounts race, Democrat Lydia York of Wilmington had 28,510 votes, or 70 percent and Democrat Kathleen McGuinness of Rehoboth Beach received 12,287 votes, or 30 percent.
In the Recorder of Deeds race, Republican Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson had 7,588 votes, or 50.62 percent and Republican Scott Dailey of Lewes had 7,401 votes or 49.38 percent.
Among Register of Wills candidates, Republican Greg Fuller of Lincoln got 5,958 votes or 39 percent, Republican Candice Green Wilkinson of Ellendale received 5,782 votes or 38 percent and Republican Ellen Magee of Selbyville garnered 3,554 votes or 23 percent.
Candidates who win in the general election will be sworn in, in January. Return Day, when all candidates participate in a parade and bury a hatchet, will be in Georgetown two days after the general election, on Nov. 10.