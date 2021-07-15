It takes determination to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment reached by only about 6 percent of Boy Scouts.
Nathan Shine has that kind of gumption, illustrated by his organizing and painting fire hydrants in Millsboro that were faded, chipping or rusting. Taking the initiative and working toward his Eagle Scout rank, he decided to see that about 60 of the hydrants were painted red on the bottom and blue on top, to alert firefighters that those hydrants provide the most force.
“It is an honor being an Eagle Scout,” the 17-year-old Millsboro native and Sussex Central High School senior said.
“Being an Eagle Scout is supposed to be the hardest thing you do in your young-adult life, and I definitely believe that,” he said. “I have worked my whole life to be in this position, and it’s amazing to see it all unfold in front of me. I know there are a lot of kids that couldn’t stay in scouting or never wished to be an Eagle Scout, but it is so rewarding, every step closer you get.
“It taught me a lot of very important life lessons — definitely how to work with a team, how to work with other people, how to lead,” said Shine, the son of Laura and Jay Shine. He has one sister, Hannah.
“Being a Boy Scout has taught me how to survive. The Scout troop goes camping every month. There have been times when there have been power outages and to a normal person that might be a little concerning, but I always go back to what I learned in scouting. I use Scout skills all the time,” said Shine, a member of Troop 95.
A Boy Scout since first grade, and member of Troop 95 since seventh grade, Shine said he is looking at ways to stay involved in Boy Scouts after his Eagle rank is complete. One option is Sea Scouts, with the goal of learning nautical skills, then teaching other Sea Scouts.
As of last week, Shine had finished, or overseen painting of, more than 30 hydrants, applying coats of oil-based paint, and he plans to complete another 20, with assistance.
“The point of being an Eagle Scout is not to just do the work, but to lead it and organize it. My job is to lead a group of workers and, of course, I can get in and help with the physical work, but the main physical work comes from the workers. All the organizing and planning is done on my part,” he said.
He is getting help from friends, family members and Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department members. He, too, is a member of the fire department, and his father is a paramedic and manager of operations for Sussex County Emergency Services.
On one painting day, 25 people were involved, including seven Scouts, three friends and several firefighters.
“The goal of painting the hydrants is not only to make them stand out but to minimize the amount of rust that appears on them. I am in the fire department, and I noticed a lot of them looked dull, so you couldn’t see them, or the paint was flaking off. I thought it would be great as a firefighter and Boy Scout to refurbish them,” he said.
The project should be finished by the end of August. His Eagle Scout ceremony will likely be next year. An honor student, Shines also works as a lifeguard for Coastline Pool Services, at The Peninsula residential community in Long Neck.
“This Eagle Scout project is quite a bit of work,” his father said.
“It takes dedication and a long time to get there. This project is really meant to be an exercise in leadership, to learn how to manage the process and to manage people. He’s been doing a fantastic job with interacting with the fire department and the town and all the agencies that bring this all together,” the elder Shine said, adding that his son displayed those skills even as a little boy.
“Kids go through a shy phase, but he’s always been a go-getter. You know, I might be a little biased, but he’s a very positive kid. He’ s really always made us proud,” Jay Shine said.
Following in his father’s line of work, Nathan Shine wants to pursue a career as a full-time fighter in Colorado’s South Metro Fire & Rescue.
“I like the area and how progressive the fire department is,” he said.