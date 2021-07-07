Delaware was sizzling early this week, with temperatures topping 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. And it’s even hotter inside a car. According to AAA, every nine days across the United States, a child dies while unattended in a hot car. It only takes a few minutes for a car to heat up and become deadly to a child or pet left inside. As summer temperatures rise, more kids are at risk — seven children in the U.S. younger than 5 have died in hot cars since the beginning of the year, AAA representatives noted.
Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash-related fatalities for children 14 or younger. According to KidsAndCars.org, nearly 1,000 children have died in hot cars nationwide in the past three decades. That’s an average of 39 fatalities per year. Studies have shown about 56 percent of child hot-car deaths in vehicles were caused by adults forgetting the children, and 26 percent of victims were playing in an unattended vehicle.
“In the summer heat, a vehicle’s interior can reach lethal temperatures very quickly, essentially creating an oven, causing a child’s internal organs to shut down if left unattended inside,” said Ken Grant, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Young children should never be left alone in a vehicle under any circumstances. The same is true for pets. Make it a routine to look twice and check the back seat before you leave and lock the car. If you have to put a reminder note on your dashboard, an alarm on your phone or a stuffed animal in the front seat to remember to take a child out of the car, do it.”
Some statistics:
- To date, seven children have died from vehicular heatstroke in 2021;
- Vehicle heatstroke claimed the lives of 26 children in 2020 (pandemic year) and 53 children in 2019;
- A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s body;
- A child can die of heat stroke on a 72-degree day;
- A car can heat up by 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and become deadly;
- On a 95-degree day, a car can heat up to more than 180 degrees;
- The steering wheel can reach 159 degrees (temperature for cooking medium-rare meat);
- The seats can reach 162 degrees (temperature for cooking ground beef);
- The dash can reach 181 degrees (temperature for cooking poultry); and
- At 104 degrees, internal organs start to shut down.
Doing these important things can help prevent a hot car tragedy:
- Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended.
- Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car — set reminders electronically or otherwise in the vehicle to remember to take children out of the car;
- Always lock the car and put the keys out of reach.
- Call 911 immediately if you notice a child unattended in a car.
AAA Mid-Atlantic’s efforts to make all drivers aware of this issue includes a video showing just how hot the inside of a vehicle can become.
Animals also at risk in hot cars
When it comes to heatstroke, animals are also at risk. Leaving them in a vehicle while running into a store, taking a break at a rest stop during a family road trip, or for any other reason, can have deadly consequences. Just because a pet can’t say they are in distress doesn’t mean they aren’t. Animals left in hot cars can face irreversible organ damage, heat stroke, brain damage and, in extreme cases, death.
Signs of heatstroke in dogs and cats can include:
- Panting;
- Excessive drooling;
- Vomiting;
- Reddened gums and tongue;
- Rapid heart rate; and
- Wobbly, uncoordinated movement.
Animals are also at a more severe rate of risk when they have factors such as age (very young, very old), obesity, poor heart/lung conditioning, are a short-nosed, flat-faced breed, or have a thick hair coat.