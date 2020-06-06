The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing two additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is providing an update on the number of positive cases and recovered individuals. All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. the previous day.
In total, 390 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 208 were females and 182 were males. A total of 174 individuals were from New Castle County, 72 were from Kent County, and 144 were from Sussex County.
The most recent deaths announced today ranged in age from 62 to 92. Both individuals were females. One was a New Castle County resident and one was a Kent County resident. Both individuals had underlying health conditions and were residents of long-term care facilities.
To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Friday, June 5, include:
• 9,845 total positive cases
• New Castle County cases: 3,995
• Kent County cases: 1,496
• Sussex County cases: 4,342
• Unknown County: 12
• Females: 5,433; Males: 4,394; Unknown: 18
• Age range: 0 to 103
• Currently hospitalized: 117; Critically ill: 24 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
• Delawareans recovered: 5,696
• 57,790 negative cases**
*Data are provisional and subject to change.
**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal.