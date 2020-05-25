By Susan Canfora
On Monday, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced six more people had died from the coronavirus, including five from Sussex County, bringing the number of deaths to 332 statewide and 126 in Sussex.
All six who died suffered from underlying health conditions and four were residents of long-term care facilities, according to a news release issued by the Division of Public Health.
In New Castle County, 149 people have died and 56 in Kent County.
Since March 11, there have been 8,965 positive cases in Delaware, with 4,118 in Sussex County, 3,436 in New Castle County, 1,356 in Kent County and 55 whose county of residence is unknown.
Among those infected,4,918 were female, 4,002 male and 45 unknown. They ranged in age from infant to 103 years old.
Currently in Delaware, there are 205 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 41 are critically ill. There have been 4,693 recoveries and 44,931 negative cases, according to the news release.
On Tuesday, May 26, from 2 to 6 p.m., Nanticoke Memorial Health System will have drive-through and walk-up testing at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, 1 Swain Road, Seaford.
Testing will be at Smyrna High School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
The state will offer saliva testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at 101 W Center Street, Harrington.
Pre-registration is encouraged and participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth 20 minutes prior to the test. See https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.
Those ill with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite should remain at home and ask others to take them essential supplies such as groceries.
Anyone with complaints about out-of-state residents violating the governor’s State of Emergency Order or public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement.
For concerns about a business violating restrictions, see COVID.DOJ@delaware.gov.
Questions related to business reopenings should see COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
For questions about the virus, call 211 in Delaware or email to info@delaware211.org.