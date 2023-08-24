Worcester County (Md.) State’s Attorney Kristin Heiser this week said the State will immediately file an appeal and wait for a decision from the appellate court after a judge dismissed charges against Tyler Mailloux, the 23-year-old Berlin, Md., man accused of hitting 14-year-old Gavin Knupp, also of Berlin, with his car last July, then fleeing the scene.
Knupp died that evening, after being struck just before 10:45 p.m. At the time of the incident, he was riding in a car with his older sister, Summer, and had reportedly gotten out to take a photograph of a deer’s head by the side of the road. He was hit while he was walking back to her car on Gray’s Corner Road in Berlin.
Mailloux is accused of leaving the scene of the incident, returning to his Berlin home and keeping the 2011 Mercedes-Benz he was driving hidden in the garage there. Police later seized the vehicle. Mailloux lived with his mother, Kearston Frey, and her boyfriend, Ralph DeAngelus, who at the time of the incident was a partner in the Matt Ortt Companies restaurant group.
In the wake of the incident, the Do It For Gavin—Justice For Gavin group was established, along with a Facebook page that now has more than 20,000 members. Shops and restaurants erected signs demanding justice for Knupp. Supporters wore bracelets, posted stickers, carried signs and demonstrated, asking that restaurants operated by the Matt Ortt Companies not be patronized. DeAngelus was subsequently removed as a partner from the Matt Ortt Companies.
On Friday, Aug. 18, Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson dismissed charges against Mailloux, saying that the case was filed in the wrong court. It was filed in Worcester County Circuit Court, when it should have been filed in District Court, the judge said.
Last week, Mailloux’s attorney, George Psoras Jr., who did not speak to reporters after leaving the courthouse, filed several motions, including one to dismiss charges. Although Worcester County Assistant State’s Attorney Pamela Correa argued he wasn’t interpreting law correctly, the judge did dismiss the charges.
On April 28, nearly 10 months after the July 11, 2022, hit-and-run, Mailloux was charged with 17 counts, including failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, knowing or reasonably knowing the accident might result in serious bodily injury, failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death, knowing or reasonably knowing the accident might result in death and that death occurred, failure of the driver involved in the accident to render assistance, failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death and knowing or reasonably knowing the accident might result in death, and failure to provide insurance information at scene or within 15 days.
He was not detained.
At the time, Attorney Neil Dubovsky, who represents the Knupp family, issued a statement to the Coastal Point, stating that the family was “immensely grateful to [Worcester County State’s] Attorney Kris Heiser and her team for the diligence and hard work that led to the filing of these criminal charges against the defendant Tyler Mailloux.”
“We also again want to express our appreciation to our family, friends and the entire community for their love and support.
“We will forever be grateful for the strength you have given us to keep fighting, and we have only just begun. This presents an important step toward accountability for Gavin’s death, but it is just a step in that direction. Let there be no confusion — we will not rest until that process is completed, both through this criminal prosecution in addition to pursuing any and all available civil remedies,” the family stated at that time.
Following dismissal of charges last week, the Knupp family released another statement through Dubovsky, saying the decision is being appealed and directing further questions to Heiser’s office.