Seven lives were saved by an alert Dewey Police Officer Jack Kane, during a three-alarm blaze that engulfed three homes on Bayard Avenue and Swedes Street on April 16. Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the inferno, which began at 6709 Bayard Ave., where a group of renters was vacationing in Dewey during spring break, with Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company leading the response and Lewes Fire Department also dispatched to the scene.
The fire started at the Bayard beach home in the Sea Breeze neighborhood and engulfed three to four cars in a garage and carport, including a late model Corvette, with a two-story structure built atop the garage initiating the combustion. Soon, winds pushed embers and fire over to 122 E. Swedes St., on the corner, and the front of the house was quickly consumed in flame. Later, the blaze moved to a second home on Swedes, occupied by a woman and her dog, also quickly attacked by the fast-moving fire.
“The fire started on Bayard,” stated Sgt. Cliff Dempsey, public information officer for Dewey Beach Police. “The wind was blowing out of the southwest, and it went to Swede Street very quickly because of the wind.”
“It was amazing,” said Dempsey. “It was a shame that the wind took out multiple homes. The ones closer to the water on Swedes would not have expected to get these embers.”
“It was a house fire above the carport and garage. But we believe it started above what was a two-story residence.”
“Officer Jack Kane has almost four years with us, is a Sussex County schools graduate, and joined Dewey Beach PD at 18 in auxiliary; and has spent two years as a sworn officer,” added Dempsey. “He was travelling south on Route One, on routine patrol, and saw this thick fog coming in — then he realized it was smoke coming his way. He smelled the smoke coming from the west to east toward the ocean.”
Kane immediately “took an inventory of the people in these beach homes,” said the PIO. Seven total people were rescued, of which several were kids.
“All of these people were asleep —some were awakened by their smoke alarms in both homes and above the carport. Nobody knew the extent of what was going on. They just smelled smoke,” said Dempsey of the drama unfolding at nearly 3 a.m.
Dempsey said the initial home was housed by renters at the Bayard address so there was damage to all the vehicles in front of the Bayard Ave. house. “One car was a Corvette. There is also another antique car, police suspect, under all that rubble; so they may be collectors,” assumed police.
“He felt he had enough time to get there while the other side of the home was burning,” said Dempsey of the daring second floor rescue. Kane made his way to a second-floor deck on the back of the Bayard home, climbed up, and escorted families down the back stairway.”
Kane sustained a burn on his hand helping the victims to safety and was treated by EMS.
“It worked out well that they could get out via the back stairway,” said the PIO. “Everybody uses the back entrance on the Swedes Street Side,” so the officer knew that egress would work best. “The major flame was on the other side of the home.”
“The lady at the second address at 124 Swedes was also escorted down the stairway from her bedroom, and when she came out with her dog, the dog ran back upstairs. So, Officer Kane had to go back in to that burning house to grab that dog.”
Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshal John Galaska said it was way too early in the fire marshal’s investigation to determine the cause of the blaze, though Dewey Police suspected “human error.”
Galaska said that fire truck units came from as far as Millboro, as well, to tackle the blaze. The firefighters fought the three blazing buildings for five hours. “The cause is still under investigation, and we are working this case,” he said.
“Jack Kane did great work that night,” said Galaska. “He really went above and beyond. To an average citizen, this will seem to be a hero’s effort. But Kane just did his job. When the wind took it over and swept down the street, Officer Kane was the first responder until Rehoboth Beach VFC could lead the response.”
Rehoboth Beach was assisted on the scene by: Sussex County Emergency Medical Services and Indian River, Milton, Millville, Millsboro, Memorial, Dagsboro and Ellendale fire companies — with Frankford, Greenwood and Carlisle fire companies covering the Rehoboth and Lewes fire stations while they battled the fast-moving fire.
Fire marshals estimate over $1 million in damage — “the one house at 122 E. Swedes will for sure cost that much”— with potential losses perhaps approaching $3 million on the three structures and all of the cars.
Dempsey said of Jack Kane, “it’s all in a day’s work. We are getting on him at the station. In our profession, guys know they will be called upon.”
“We say to Jack: ‘Here comes the hero again!’”
“He is trying to shy away from all this praise.”