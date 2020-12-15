The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is preparing for a storm system that has the potential to bring a combination of snow, ice, rain, flooding and high winds to the state on Wednesday and Thursday. The heaviest precipitation is anticipated during the early evening hours on Wednesday, officials said.
DelDOT began brining roads across New Castle County on Tuesday, as the storm is expected to begin as snow in that part of the state. As of mid-day, Kent and Sussex were expected to primarily see heavy rains from this storm, with flooding possible in low-lying areas and potential for high winds along the coast.
To the north, the storm has the potential to bring the largest snowfall to the state since March 2018. DelDOT will be providing updates on conditions throughout the storm, and reminded motorists of some tips for driving in wintry conditions:
- Use low-beam headlights to increase visibility to other vehicles on road.
- Slow down and adapt driving to the conditions.
- A road that appears wet could actually be ice.
- Don’t crowd the plow as DelDOT crews work to clear roads — keep several car lengths distance from plows.
- It takes longer and farther to stop on snow- and ice-covered roads.
During any wintry weather event, DelDOT works to clear primary roads before working on secondary and local roads. DelDOT’s snowplow tracker will be active during the storm and is available on www.deldot.gov and the free DelDOT mobile app. In addition, the department has nearly 200 cameras statewide that are available to monitor travel conditions.