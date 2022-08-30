When it comes to voting in Delaware’s 2022 elections, voters have no shortage of options. Delawareans can choose to vote by mail, or vote early. They can register to vote online, through a paper application, or when they show up to cast their ballot on Election Day. They can choose to submit their ballot through mail, at a secure dropbox location or in person at a polling place. Expanded access to voting is here — and advocates are working to make sure all Delaware voters know their options.
The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition (DVRC) has launched an organized public education campaign to inform Delaware voters about the changes to voting in the 2022 elections.
“An educated voter is an empowered voter,” said Meera Devotta, voter campaign manager at the ACLU of Delaware. “This voter guide seeks to empower voters by informing them of all the voting options that are available to them this year. With a dedicated public education campaign powered by the Delaware Voting Rights Coalition, we hope to see record turnout in the 2022 elections.”
The campaign centers around a comprehensive voter guide, “How to Vote in Delaware’s Primary Election: What’s New in 2022,” and features information on early voting, voting by mail and same-day registration. It also includes QR code links for easy navigation to voter information websites like VoteDelaware.org, ACLU of Delaware’s voter education website, the League of Women Voters’ voter education website, and the Department of Elections’ informational website and voter portal website.
Jill Itzkowitz of the League of Women Voters Delaware reflected on the path that brought Delawareans the new voting laws.
“Our coalition worked hard during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions to ensure that voters would have more options to participate in their democracy, and it worked — we now have a palette of voting options that our state has never seen before. Expanded access to the ballot for every eligible voter is something we are incredibly proud of.”
DVRC’s public education campaign will include a print and digital version of the voter guide, available in both English and Spanish. The full guide, in all of its versions, is available online at bit.ly/dvrcvoterguide.
The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition (DVRC) is Delaware’s first statewide coalition of voting rights organizations and advocates, and is focused on reforms that will improve access to voting, public education, and voter engagement. For more information, visit https://www.aclu-de.org/en/coalitions/delaware-voting-rights-coalition.