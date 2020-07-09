Delaware was one of the final few states to host a presidential primary election in 2020. Like much of the country, Delaware has also chosen Joseph “Joe” Biden and Donald Trump to represent their parties, by a large margin.
Preliminary results from the July 7 primary, issued a few hours after midnight, showed that 45 percent of voters who participated had done so by absentee ballot.
In this case, Trump and former Biden were already the presumptive nominees for the two major political parties, both already having enough delegates from previous states’ caucuses and primary elections to unofficially secure their nominations.
Democratic Party results were as follows: Joseph Biden (89.43 percent), Bernie Sanders (7.48 percent) and Elizabeth Warren (3.09 percent).
Republican Party results were as follows: Donald Trump (88 percent) and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (12 percent).
The Delaware Department of Elections will provide an official tally and certify the results on July 10. The unofficial vote tallies on Wednesday were as follows: Biden (81,356 votes); Bernie Sanders (6,806); Elizabeth Warren (2,814); Donald Trump (28,689); and De La Fuente (3,900). Sussex County percentages were similar to the overall state results, with 9 of 10 voters in each party choosing Trump or Biden. According to the State website, one New Castle County precinct was not fully reported as of press time.
More detailed number breakdowns are posted online at https://elections.delaware.gov/results.
Of the overall participants, 73.6 percent (91,000 people) were Democrats and 26.4 percent (33,000) were Republicans.
Overall, Delaware showed a 22.8 percent voter turnout rate among Delaware’s 544,066 registered voters. Although the State website said 124,190 ballots were cast, the votes per candidate only tally to 123,565.
The Department of Elections said the 625-vote discrepancy is due to some voter error, with 33 “over votes” (where people voted for more than one candidate, which is only possible on an absentee ballot) and 592 “under votes” (where people cast blank ballots for no candidate, which is possible on absentee ballots and voting machine).
In Delaware, voters are only allowed to cast primary ballots in their own registered political party, though they may vote freely in the general election. This year, it’s a little harder to pinpoint which areas supported which candidates, as Delawareans were allowed to vote anywhere within their counties at large, rather than an assigned polling place, and absentee voting was widespread.
The overall number of polling places was reduced, the presidential primary was delayed and the push for absentee voting was part of the State’s plan to offer safer alternatives during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The national conventions for both parties are scheduled for August, when they will officially nominate a candidate and update their party platforms.
Delawareans can still register to vote or change political party affiliation before the Sept. 15 state-office primary election and Nov. 3 general election. Eligible voters must be a state resident; a U.S. citizen; at least 18 years old by the Nov. 3 general election; and registered to vote in Delaware. The General Assembly also just approved a new vote-by-mail system.
Voters can find a “one-stop shop” online at https://ivote.de.gov (register to vote, update address or political affiliation, find pollution locations and view sample ballots). Or contact the Sussex County Department of Elections at (302) 856-5367 or https://electionssc.delaware.gov.