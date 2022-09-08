Delaware scored dead last among all 50 states for its efforts to reduce carbon intensity and the impacts of carbon on the economy, according to a national survey released on International Clean Air Day on Sept. 7.
The state is No. 39 out of 50 in the Wise Voter educational rankings for “worst states for climate change” because of carbon emissions from gas and coal-fired electricity plants, such as NRG Energy’s Indian River Power Plant in Dagsboro. In terms of carbon dioxide emissions from electricity, the state and region rank among the worst in the nation.
Closer to home, an initiative sponsored by Delaware Interfaith Power & Light (Del-IPL) and state healthcare leaders, called the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Climate & Health, was designed to address the related health challenges — including the prevalence of asthma in children. In fact, according to Dr. Alan Greenglass, formerly a senior vice president for hospital administration and medical care at Christiana Care, Delaware is second among all states for children with asthma and bronchial illnesses.
“We just completed a first and one-of-its-kind Climate & Health Conference in Delaware, recognizing the state’s climate crisis as a public health crisis as well,” said Shweta Arya, executive director of Del-IPL. “It was great to see the main players in Delaware healthcare, like the Delaware Medical Society, Christiana Care regional health system and others speaking out on the health impacts of our air and water quality.”
“Climate does not have a healthcare voice,” said Greenglass. “We need to move beyond legislative talking on climate and examine the human toll part of it. People are getting sick, physically and emotionally, because of the climate crisis.”
Greenglass said that he served 11 years at Christiana Care and had a team of some 350 clinicians working with him. His primary interest is in population health and social determinants, and how behavior impacts human health.
“I was a primary-care doctor, an internist, before moving into hospital administration,” he said, and that sparked his interest in how air pollution impacts kids. He said that Delaware is ranked second in the nation for the most pediatric asthma cases.
“Delaware does not have great air quality,” said Greenglass. “Sussex County is very poor, with both particulates from its power plants but also with lots of car, truck and bus emissions. Each year, the American Lung Association does a ‘state of the air’ report, and it is very robust, looking at monitoring ground-level ozone, which is very high in Sussex County.”
“These carbon engine emissions are dangerous for breathing because the nitrogen gas and hot weather creates a toxicity and causes asthma in kids, which makes lung diseases worse here,” said Greenglass. “NRG Energy has just been given permission to continue burning carbon until 2025,” he said. (The NRG coal-fired powerplant shutdown is now expected to be delayed by four years from its prior target, to 2026.)
NRG has a customer base of 6 million people and generated more than 18,000 megawatts of energy last year.
“We also witnessed global carbon emissions fall sharply in 2020, and our carbon footprint was no different. Our carbon emissions fell below our 2025 carbon reduction target five years ahead of schedule, driven partly by lower energy demand,” said CEO Mauricio Guitierez.
“Delaware ranks No. 2 in pediatric asthma, and 10 to 20 percent of our high school kids already have [adult] asthma,” said Greenglass. “Even though we think of climate change as something in the future, the poor air quality is with us right now. We can also improve our air quality for kids right now, before the earth continues warming. We have demonstrated our ability to reverse these trends. If you stop burning fossil fuels, people will get better.”
Greenglass and the other Climate & Health speakers recommended reducing car travel, placing school children on electric buses (as the State of Maryland is doing), adopting renewable energy sources, such as wind power, and other ways to reduce the carbon footprint.
“Indoor air quality is also important” to reduce asthma, said Greenglass.
“Healthcare systems need to take this cause on as a mission,” he added. “It is one thing to prevent these bronchial illnesses — and that is important to do — and it is even more effective to have our providers see what other states, like New Jersey, are doing. None of the Delaware healthcare systems have created a climate and health commitment.”
“We have to ask our communities what is important to them — not just from the top down, but also ask people who are living with these environmental injustices,” said Greenglass.
Environmental justice organizations, such as Del-IPL, Citizen’s Lobby for the Environment and some health systems are now listening to each other through these forums.
“It is an important conversation,” said Greenglass, “to get on the same page.
He applauded Sussex Habitat for Humanity, the Nanticoke Nation and Beebe Healthcare for working collaboratively on tackling indoor air-quality issues through remodeling and new construction. The doctor noted that kids are missing fewer school days and are not as sick with breathing illnesses when mold situations or poor insulation are addressed by communities.
Energize Delaware and Highmark Blue Cross-Blue Shield, are also supporting a study on asthma and indoor air quality in the region. The groups will provide an indoor air-quality assessment for families.
Speakers at the Climate & Health forum were from St. Francis Hospital, Nemours Children’s Hospital, Christiana Care Health System, Healthcare Without Harm, the National Academy of Medicine, the Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health, Cooper University Hospital and My Green Doctor.
Dustin Thompson from the Sierra Club also suggested these healthcare teams speak with Delaware state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, who has reached out for information, and to DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin for additional answers on air-quality issues.
The daylong session wrapped up with a panel on environmental justice as it relates to healthcare. Speakers from national and local organizations described the outsized impact climate change has on urban and lower-income communities, and on people of color. Historically, refineries, incinerators, bus yards and coal-fired powerplants have been located in these communities, in which citizens have lacked the ability to influence those facilities, said the organizers.