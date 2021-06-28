As a second heat wave sweeps across parts of Delaware this week, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety & Health Administration reminded area employers to protect their workers from heat illness — especially outdoor workers.
OSHA’s message to employers and workers is simple: Water. Rest. Shade.
Employers can keep workers safe by following simple safety practices:
- Provide water, frequent rest breaks, and shade.
- Allow time to build a tolerance for working in the heat.
- Offer training on the hazards of heat exposure and how to prevent illness.
- Develop an emergency action plan on what to do if a worker shows signs of heat-related illness.
Employers and workers can also use the free heat-safety app developed by OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/index.htm) to plan outdoor work activities based on how hot it feels throughout the day.
Available in English and Spanish on iPhone and Android smartphones, the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool (https://www.osha.gov/heat/heat-app) features:
- A visual indicator of the current heat index and associated risk levels specific to your current geographical location.
- Precautionary recommendations specific to heat index-associated risk levels.
- An interactive, hourly forecast of heat index values, risk level and recommendations for planning outdoor work activities in advance.
- Editable location, temperature and humidity controls for calculation of variable conditions.
- Signs and symptoms and first aid information for heat-related illnesses.
OSHA has tools to help develop and maintain safe and healthful workplaces during the summer months. For more information, visit OSHA’s Water. Rest. Shade. (https://www.osha.gov/heat) and Occupational Heat Exposure (https://www.osha.gov/heat-exposure) pages.
OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program (https://www.osha.gov/consultation) provides no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health compliance assistance to small- and medium-sized businesses. Consultation services are separate from enforcement and do not result in penalties or citations. The OSHA Training Institute Education Centers (https://www.osha.gov/otiec/) offer courses for workers, employers, and managers on hazard recognition and abatement at locations nationwide.