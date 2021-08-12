As a heat wave sweeps across parts of the region this week, National Weather Service officials urged people to take care.
"If you must be outdoors during the afternoon or early evening hours, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Check on your friends, family and neighbors who may be susceptible to heat illnesses, especially if they do not have air conditioning," they said.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety & Health Administration is reminding area employers to protect their workers from heat illness — especially outdoor workers.
OSHA’s message to employers and workers is simple: Water. Rest. Shade.
Employers can keep workers safe by following simple safety practices:
- Provide water, frequent rest breaks, and shade.
- Allow time to build a tolerance for working in the heat.
- Offer training on the hazards of heat exposure and how to prevent illness.
- Develop an emergency action plan on what to do if a worker shows signs of heat-related illness.
Employers and workers can also use the free heat-safety app developed by OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/index.htm) to plan outdoor work activities based on how hot it feels throughout the day.
Available in English and Spanish on iPhone and Android smartphones, the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool (https://www.osha.gov/heat/heat-app) features:
- A visual indicator of the current heat index and associated risk levels specific to your current geographical location.
- Precautionary recommendations specific to heat index-associated risk levels.
- An interactive, hourly forecast of heat index values, risk level and recommendations for planning outdoor work activities in advance.
- Editable location, temperature and humidity controls for calculation of variable conditions.
- Signs and symptoms and first aid information for heat-related illnesses.
OSHA has tools to help develop and maintain safe and healthful workplaces during the summer months. For more information, visit OSHA’s Water. Rest. Shade. (https://www.osha.gov/heat) and Occupational Heat Exposure (https://www.osha.gov/heat-exposure) pages.
OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program (https://www.osha.gov/consultation) provides no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health compliance assistance to small- and medium-sized businesses. Consultation services are separate from enforcement and do not result in penalties or citations. The OSHA Training Institute Education Centers (https://www.osha.gov/otiec/) offer courses for workers, employers, and managers on hazard recognition and abatement at locations nationwide.