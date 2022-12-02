Additional Delaware hunting and trapping seasons are set to open in December, including a special antlerless deer season, which opens on Dec. 10 and extends through Dec. 18, and multiple furbearer trapping seasons opening Dec. 1, DNREC announced this week. Duck, Canada goose, woodcock, snipe and other hunting seasons also open during the month.
Archery and crossbow hunters are being reminded that they are not allowed to harvest antlered deer during the special December antlerless deer season. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2023, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective established deer hunting seasons, with additional information available at de.gov/sundayhunt. All deer harvested by hunters must be registered online within 24 hours at de.gov/digitaldnrec or by calling toll free at 1-855-DEL-HUNT (1-855-335-4868).
Successful deer hunters who wish to donate venison to those in need are being encouraged to participate in DNREC’s Delaware Hunters Against Hunger Program. Field-dressed deer may be donated at participating butchers or self-serve, walk-in coolers maintained by DNREC, with additional information and participating butcher and cooler locations found online at de.gov/DHAH. All donated deer will be processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat will be distributed to participating charitable organizations.
Last year, hunters donated more than 24,000 pounds of processed venison that provided more than 97,000 meals to Delawareans in need.
Hunting season dates for seasons opening in December:
• Beaver (private lands only) — Dec. 1, through Mar. 19, 2023
• Woodcock and common snipe (second season split) — Dec. 2, through Jan. 16, 2023
• Ducks (including sea ducks), coots and mergansers (third season split) — Dec. 9 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Sea duck hunters are being advised that there is no longer a special sea duck zone with its own separate season dates or daily bag and possession limits. Season dates for sea ducks are now the same as the regular duck season, and the daily bag and possession limits for sea ducks are now included as part of the regular daily bag and possession limits for all ducks. Refer to Page 34 of the 2022/2023 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide found at de.gov/hunting for additional information about hunting sea ducks.)
• Deer (Special Antlerless) — Dec. 10 through 18, including Sundays
• Brant (second season split) — Dec. 12, through Jan. 31, 2023
• Canada goose (second season split) — Dec. 24, through Jan. 23, 2023
Trapping season dates for seasons opening in December:
• Red fox and coyote — Dec. 1, through March 10, 2023
• Beaver — Dec. 1, through Mar. 20, 2023
• Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum and nutria (New Castle County Only) — Dec. 1, through March 10, 2023 (through March 20, 2023, on embanked meadows)
• Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum and nutria (Kent and Sussex counties) — Dec. 15 through March 15, 2023.
Continuing Delaware hunting seasons include:
• Bobwhite quail — through Jan. 7, 2023
• Mourning dove (second season split) — through Jan. 31, 2023
• Deer archery and crossbow — through Jan. 31, 2023, including all Sundays
• Tundra swan (by special permit only) — through Jan. 31, 2023
• Snow goose — through Jan. 31, 2023, and Feb. 4, 2023
• Ring-necked pheasant (male only) — through Feb. 4, 2023
• Gray squirrel — through Feb. 4, 2023
• Red fox (hunt only) — through Feb. 28, 2023
• Coyote (hunting) — through Feb. 28, 2023
• Cottontail rabbit — through Feb. 28, 2023
• Raccoon and opossum (hunt only) — through Feb. 28, 2023
• Crows — through March 25, 2023, June 22 through 24, 2023, and June 29 through 30, 2023, (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)
• Groundhog — through June 30, 2023.
Wildlife area maps and rules are available at de.gov/wamaps, with information specific to Sunday deer hunting on state wildlife areas available at de.gov/sundayhunt.
A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Dove, goose and duck hunters also need a Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, which can be obtained online at de.gov/digitaldnrec or by calling toll free 1-855-DEL-HUNT (1-855-335-4868). When using the online DNREC permitting system, hunters should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.
Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the fish and wildlife division are required to have and display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned, except for the Resident Senior Lifetime Conservation Access Pass available to Delaware residents 65 or older.
Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at de.gov/digitaldnrec, at the license desk in DNREC’s Dover office at 89 Kings Highway, Dover, or from hunting license agents statewide. Hunters obtaining a LEN are being reminded that they should create a profile using the de.gov/digitaldnrec portal or obtain a LEN at a hunting license agent if they have not already done so.
Federal Duck Stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at 2022/2023 Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp.
More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2022/2023 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide at de.gov/hunting. More information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at de.gov/huntinglicense.