When State Treasurer Colleen Davis announced her candidacy for Delaware’s sole Congressional seat last week, it was with the blessing of her entire family — which includes seven siblings — she told the Coastal Point on Wednesday, July 19, the day her announcement was made.
Democrat Davis, 43, is serving her second term as state treasurer and said she feels the experience she has gained during the past four years — particularly her role in helping the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic — would make her a solid choice to represent the state in Congress.
Delaware’s current sole member of Congress, Lisa Blunt Rochester, has announced she is running for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Tom Carper, who is retiring from that role. State Sen. Sarah McBride and state housing director Eugene Young, who announced his candidacy earlier this week, are also running for the House seat.
If elected, Davis would be the first Delaware member of Congress from Sussex County in more than 80 years — the last one being George Williams, who was from Millsboro and served from 1939 to 1941.
Davis said last week that she wants to represent Delaware in Congress partly because she is grateful for the refuge the state provided when her family moved here when she was a child.
“My family struggled quite a bit after my father’s business went bankrupt, and we were evicted, and lost our home and everything that we owned,” she said. “It was the hard work of my parents and the kindness of neighbors and teachers that really got us by, and that was true of Delaware overall.”
The “state of neighbors” monicker that Davis said characterizes the nation’s second-smallest state “is absolutely true, and I felt it firsthand as a kid,” she said.
Later in her life, Davis said, she saw the importance of supporting vulnerable populations from a broader perspective.
“As a physician assistant and a consultant to hospitals, I saw the need for quality, affordable healthcare for everyone,” she said.
“I worked in the field of neurosurgery, but I also moonlighted in reproductive care, and obstetrics and gynecology, and I saw firsthand the true need for quality, affordable healthcare, but also what happens when people kind of fall through the cracks in the system. It doesn’t support some of our most vulnerable,” she said.
“As Delaware state treasurer, I’ve fought for the working- and middle-class families. I’ve been putting money back into folks’ pockets, helping the most vulnerable to achieve financial security, including persons with disabilities, retirees, folks that are unbanked, particularly in our most urban areas,” Davis said.
She also touted her support for Delaware’s farmers.
“I’ve also been supporting the agricultural industry through agricultural lands preservation,” she said. “I’ve been supporting our state employees, our educators, in student-loan debt support.
“A lot of that has been really rewarding, and I’ve been really honored to participate in some of that work, but also establishing the monumental program, Delaware Earns,” Davis said. “That means that we have about 150,000 to 200,000 Delaware workers who’ve never had the ability to save for their retirement can now do it. It also means that we’re closing the wealth gap with that savings vehicle.”
Davis, who attended Philadelphia University after graduating from Indian River High School, has raised her three children, who are now 17, 14 and 7, in Sussex County.
“They’re attending public schools,” she said of her children, the oldest of whom will soon be a freshman at Delaware State University, where he will study aviation.
Reflecting on the process of deciding to run for Congress, Davis said, “I think the really cool part about being from a large family — six brothers and one sister — is that “many of them are in different industries here in Delaware, but also kind of across the nation” and “we all are extremely grateful for the time that we had growing up in Delaware.” Her siblings are, she said, “excited about the prospect” of Davis serving in Congress.
Serving as state treasurer throughout the COVID pandemic, Davis said, has given her a new perspective on the importance of collaboration between local, state and federal officials.
As the pandemic began to isolate people and threatened to shutter businesses, she said, “We started off with lots of lots of conversations with our federal delegation, in looking at ways in which we could support individuals across Delaware.
“I had a number of conversations particularly with Chris Coons on the CARES Act,” she said of the state’s junior U.S. Senator. “He really had a lot of insight in drafting the CARES Act,” the initial federal effort to combat the effects of the pandemic on the economy, Davis said. “It was really, really phenomenal to be able to have those conversations with him,” she said.
“The bottom line was letting people know here in Delaware that we had that conduit of ability to connect with each other, that we were all sort of cued-in to what the needs were,” she said. That cooperation, she said, “helped to design the American Rescue Plan Act as a second go-around to really kind of ensure that we had a focus on local government and local communities.
“And that was the one difference I would say that we sort of learned from the CARES Act — that we sort of missed the towns,” she said. “The amazing thing about that was that, having that direct connection with our federal delegation, they were able to hear from folks like myself” and ensure that there was financial support for Delaware’s 55 towns.
With her prior experience in public health, Davis said the pandemic also offered her a chance to connect with Delawareans on a personal level.
“I was in the senior high-rises in Wilmington and in the DMV drive-throughs, doing testing,” in the early days of the pandemic, she said.
“I was knocking on doors when people were not leaving their homes. I was making sure that, even before we had the vaccine, people understood that there were elected officials who … were prepared to put themselves in the gap, literally,” she recalled. “I was gowned and gloved, and I was testing people for COVID — our most vulnerable seniors and folks in the disabled community.”
“Once we did have the vaccine, I was back out there, vaccinating people,” Davis said. “I had some people who said, ‘Oh, thank you so much — it didn’t hurt a bit,’” she said with a chuckle. “It was really something I was grateful to be a part of.”
During a period when there was so much isolation and fear, she said, “It was also nice to be in a position where I could continue to help people. Through the pandemic, we were on weekly calls with the governor. I stayed connected with our 55 towns across Delaware and ensured that they all knew that I was part of trying to help support their recovery,” a process she said has been “an honor.”
Davis said she feels the state’s efforts to help Delaware municipalities weather the pandemic have been largely successful.
“Small towns,” she said, “they tend to have people who are volunteering to make sure that the town is run well. We pulled together a firm that was willing to support all of the towns to make sure that they understood how they could spend the [ARPA] funds. For them, that meant that those monies were not clawed back, that they had a sense of security. And it also created more collaboration across towns.”
As of this week, Davis is one of three Democrats who have declared candidacy for Carper’s seat. Of McBride and Young, she said, “Both of them are friends and colleagues,” adding that “I will continue to raise the resources that we need to win. I have built statewide campaigns and really solid wins twice over. I’ve learned quite a bit the last several years,” she said.