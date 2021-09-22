The Delaware Council on Gambling Problems Inc. (DCGP) has a new home in Sussex County, after relocating its Rehoboth Beach office to 142 E. Market Street, Georgetown.
One of two DCGP offices, the Georgetown site — located on the second floor of the building occupied by HomeWell Care Services — provides offices and meeting spaces for counselors, staff and volunteers advancing the DCGP mission by elevating awareness, offering education and being a resource for individuals who feel they or a loved one may be struggling with a problem gambling disorder.
Georgetown, which is the county seat of Sussex County and has a robust public transportation offering, representatives noted, provides DCGP with a strategic advantage in terms of giving a greater diversity of individuals more readily available access to the organization’s programs and services.
“For more than a decade, the population of Georgetown has been increasing steadily, and unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of internet gambling, so has the number of lives being impacted by problem gambling,” said Arlene Simon, executive director, Delaware Council on Gambling Problems.
“Being in Georgetown opens tremendous opportunities for us to immerse ourselves in more people’s lives — to connect with them where they live and how they live. This gives us greater power to earn their trust, to be seen as a safe place filled with caring people who understand, and to inspire people to walk through our doors and take that first step to reclaiming a healthier life.”
To further support DCGP’s dedication to being as accessible as possible to as many people as possible, its Georgetown office is within walking distance of the Sussex County Courthouse, and it is convenient to multiple DART public transportation options. DCGP’s other office is located at 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 303, Wilmington.
For more information, visit http://www.DEProblemGambling.org or contact Arlene.Simon@DCGP.org.