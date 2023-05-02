The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District shared an update May 1 on the construction schedule for ongoing dune and beach nourishment work along the Delaware coast. USACE’s contractor, Weeks Marine Inc., is mobilizing a third hopper dredge to the site, which will significantly impact the schedule, they said, with construction beginning earlier than anticipated in several communities.
In April, Weeks Marine began conducting dredging and beachfill operations in Rehoboth Beach as part of a contract to conduct periodic nourishment on three dune and beachfill projects along the Delaware coast. The contract is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DNREC.
During beachfill operations, sand is dredged from offshore borrow areas. It is then pumped onto the beach through a series of pipes and graded into the engineered dune and berm system.
The schedule and construction details for each community have been updated, though dates are estimates subject to change based on weather (primarily sea conditions), mechanical/equipment issues, and overall dredging progress.
Updates include:
- Rehoboth Beach (being executed with the dredges BE Lindholm and RN Weeks) – Construction is ongoing and estimated for completion in mid-May. Sand is being placed between City Tennis Courts area on N. Surf Avenue south to around Delaware Avenue. (The bandstand is at Rehoboth Avenue, and the beachfill template taper ends farther south, at Delaware Avenue.) A pipe landing was made between Olive and Virginia Avenue. Work first proceeds north from the pipe landing and, when complete to the north, the contractor flips and work proceeds south.
- Dewey Beach (being executed with dredges BE Lindholm and RN Weeks) — Construction will begin after work is completed in Rehoboth Beach. Work is currently estimated to begin in mid-May and be completed in early June. Sand will be placed on the beach between Salisbury Street south to the Beach Avenue area. A pipe landing was made between Read and Rodney streets. Work first proceeds north from the pipe landing and when complete to the north, the contractor flips and work proceeds south.
- Fenwick Island (being executed with the dredge Magdalen) — The construction schedule has moved up, with this third dredge due to arrive in mid-May. Construction is estimated to begin in mid-May and be completed in late May/early June. Sand will be placed from approximately James Street (beachfill taper starts further north at King Street) south to Lighthouse Road. A pipe landing will be made between Dagsboro Street and Cannon Street. Work first proceeds north from the pipe landing and, when complete to the north, the contractor flips and work proceeds south.
- South Bethany (being executed with the dredge Magdalen) — The construction schedule has moved up with this third dredge due to mobilize to the project. Construction will follow work at Fenwick Island and is estimated to take place between late May and mid- to late June. Sand will be placed from North 5th Street (beachfill taper starts further north at Sea Side Drive area) south to the north end of Fenwick Island State Park. A pipe landing will be made between South 2nd and South 3rd streets. Work first proceeds north from the pipe landing and, when complete to the north, the contractor flips and work proceeds south.
- Bethany Beach (executed with the dredges BE Lindholm and RN Weeks, or the dredge Magdalen) — Construction would follow work at Dewey Beach or South Bethany Beach, whichever finishes first. Construction is estimated to take place starting in early June and be completed in late June. Sand will be placed from Third Street (beachfill taper starts further north at Ocean View Park) south to Wellington Park (beachfill taper ends further south at Oakwood Street). o A pipe landing will be made between North 1st Street and Division Street. Work first proceeds north from the pipe landing and, when complete to the north, the contractor flips and work proceeds south.
Staging and moving equipment
Weeks Marine will be using the Fenwick Island State Park parking lot to transport equipment onto the beach. That will conclude by around May 8. After beachfill operations conclude in Fenwick Island and move to South Bethany, beachside equipment will be transported from Fenwick Island to South Bethany via the beach (3 miles to the north). Equipment will be transported for approximately three days, during off-peak hours, with a spotter. Equipment will not be moved over Memorial Day weekend, officials noted.
Additional background
The work involves dredging sand from offshore borrow sites. Sand is then pumped through a series of pipes, placed on beaches, and graded into an engineered dune and berm template, which is designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events. Dunes and associated beach access points will be repaired in certain areas; however, most of the work includes widening the beach between the toe of the dune and the water line. The project is cost-shared between the federal government and the State of Delaware. The work is designed to reduce the risk of coastal storms to infrastructure.