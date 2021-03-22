The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to include all veterans enrolled in VA healthcare regardless of age.
Veterans must be enrolled in VA healthcare, and preferably receive care at the Wilmington VAMC or one of its five community-based outpatient clinics in Delaware (Kent and Sussex counties) and southern New Jersey (Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties) to be eligible to receive the vaccine through Wilmington VAMC.
“Wilmington VAMC will make every effort to vaccinate veterans in the Traveling Veterans Program and veterans who reside in the region but get care through another VA medical center,” officials noted.
“By expanding the eligibility criteria, we will be able to vaccinate all of our veterans more quickly and get closer to having staff return to their team assignments so we can offer more routine care to veterans at a pre-pandemic level,” said Vince Kane, director of the Wilmington VAMC.
As of last week, the Wilmington VAMC had administered more than 22,000 vaccine doses to veterans and medical center staff.
Veterans can get the latest information on Wilmington VAMC’s COVID-19 vaccination program by visiting www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp. Available information includes:
- Scheduling appointments (all vaccinations must be scheduled);
- Eligibility requirements;
- How to enroll in VA healthcare; and
- Frequently asked questions.