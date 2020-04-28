Weis Markets on Tuesday, April 28, announced that it will use non-contact infrared thermometers to take the temperature of associates before starting work. The policy is now in effect in all Weis Markets stores, along with its distribution center, manufacturing and processing facilities and store support center, representatives said. Any associate with an elevated temperature will be sent home, they added.
The measure was implemented as part of the company’s continued efforts to upgrade and refine its existing COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include:
• Requiring all Weis associates to wear some form of protective face covering while working;
• Sneeze guards at all registers and courtesy desks;
• Limiting the number of customers in stores to ensure social distancing;
• Cleaning and sanitizing stores on a continual basis, as well as after stores close and before they open;
• Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact areas, such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets;
• Social-distancing markers;
• Hand-sanitizer stations;
• Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them;
• Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to order, instead offering pre-sliced options;
• Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars;
• Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas; and
• Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags.