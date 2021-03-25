Gov. John Carney offered more good news this week: the supply of coronavirus vaccine Delaware receives will increase during the next few weeks and throughout spring.
“We are getting vaccines that we are getting from the federal government out into people’s arms. We’re continuing to prioritize,” he said, adding that thousands of people have been vaccinated at clinics at Dover Downs Speedway. By mid-week, 385,058 doses had been administered in all Delaware locations.
“We are finishing up with the 65-and-older wait list. We are doing educators and public school teachers, and teachers in private schools, as directed and encouraged by the White House Task Force,” he said during his Tuesday, March 23, press briefing.
Thousands more people have received invitations to make an appointment to get vaccinated. On Tuesday this week, registration opened any Delawarean 50 or older, and about 7,500 of them had quickly signed up by early that day, although Carney said some still hesitate to get vaccinated. He urged those people to talk to friends and neighbors about their experiences and to remember it’s important to protect themselves and those around them.
Asked whether any particular groups are hesitating, Carney said some of it is due to lack of technology to sign up or lack of transportation, but others hesitate even when they have the ability to sign up and get to a vaccination site.
“What I’m hearing — and we did have some focus groups — there is also hesitancy among some people saying, ‘I’m going to see how my friends and family do first,’” he said.
Carney said he was concerned about an increase in the number of cases of the coronavirus during the past two weeks, possibly due to “undisciplined activity in bars and restaurants” on St. Patrick’s Day.
The state had less than 200 new cases two weeks ago, but there were 222 as of Tuesday’s press conference, as well as 107 current hospitalizations and 1,535 total deaths.
“We really need to lean into mask-wearing. Be careful with activities,” Carney said, adding that he and his family had celebrated their mother’s 90th birthday outdoors for greater safety.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said areas of greatest concern this week were in Wilmington, New Castle, Greenville and Middletown.
She said there are opportunities for people to get vaccinated, even though demand is great and it requires patience.
Rattay said the State is starting a new appointment scheduling system, “which means you don’t have to act quite as quickly when you get your invitation to be able to be signed up.” Once invited to make an appointment, she said, a code will be issued so the person requesting a vaccination can choose a day and time.
Concerning schools, Rattay said Centers for Disease Control officials had stated last week that a distance of 3 feet between students is sufficient, as long as other precautions are being followed, such as cleaning surfaces and having proper ventilation.
Rattay said only 23 students can be on a school bus at a time because that is how many fit when they are positioned 3 feet apart, masked and facing forward.
“There are certainly concerns about putting more kids on a bus … while we will keep looking at this, because we understand it is a barrier to getting more kids in school. But we just aren’t comfortable putting more kids than that on a bus,” she said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said there is still ample opportunity to get tested for the coronavirus.
“We are learning, as we come down this long runway, first the COVID pandemic, then the vaccination part of it. We know there is a disconnect at times with technology,” he said. Some people can’t sign up online, so state officials will begin using a phone registration option.
“We have seen just in the past two weeks, a higher no-show rate,” he said. “So maybe people are booking something else or somewhere else. We continue to modify as necessary to make sure we are as efficient as possible,” Schall said.
“Our goal from the beginning has been fast and fair,” Carney said.
“We need to be firing on all cylinders to get vaccines in people’s arms, to be true to our commitment to essential workers, to those 65 and older. But we can’t stop. We have to keep moving,” he said.
Asked whether restaurant employees are considered frontline workers, Carney said they are, and vaccinating them will protect businesses, employees and patrons.
“Restaurants have been hit as hard as anybody. These are the workers serving food, who were able to come in under restrictions we had,” Carney said.
Rattay said the food service workers have been interacting with the public all along, including those who weren’t wearing masks, “so we were happy to offer invitations to those in the food industry.”
Asked how the State will prioritize the way businesses fully reopen, Carney said there isn’t a phasing process, but “we are working with individual sectors.”
“We did that as we closed them down with greater restrictions, and now as we are getting healthier, we are trying to reopen them. We don’t want to open a day too soon or a day too late. Balancing that is a challenge,” he said, adding that cases are still high enough to cause concern.
Replying to a question from the Coastal Point about vaccinating opportunities for those who work in Delaware but live in another state, Rattay said each state receives vaccine based on population, so those who live outside of the state but have a home in Delaware can get vaccinated there. Frontline employees who work in the state but live elsewhere can accept invitations for vaccines, but generally the state is focused on protecting Delawareans first, she said.
Carney on Tuesday also expressed sadness for those killed and injured in the Boulder, Colo., shooting early this week and about the death of former Gov. Dale Wolf on March 20.