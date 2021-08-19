Visitors to DiFebo’s Market in Bethany Beach can get vaccinated against the coronavirus, enjoy a chicken parmesan platter with a side of spaghetti and do a little shopping on Friday, Aug. 20.
Market owner Lisa DiFebo is hosting the event in conjunction with Beebe Healthcare and the Sussex County Library Bookmobile in the parking lot of the business, at 788 Garfield Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations are free and those who return for the second dose, and are in need, will receive a bag of groceries, at no charge.
“I just want to help out,” DiFebo said this week.
“A lot of friends of mine are nurses. … Our niece is an emergency-room nurse. I have a lot of friends at Beebe. What’s happening is people who are afraid of getting vaccinated are now getting exposed to the virus and our hospitals once again are getting filled up. Then they go to the hospital and they are taking up beds.
“There are people who are struggling with cancer and other illnesses who need our hospital beds, so if I can help alleviate any of this, and help get people vaccinated, I will,” she explained. “Everybody has their opinion, but I want to stay out of that, that whole muck of arguing and opinions,” she said.
She conceived of the idea after her plans to go to Italy were canceled, twice.
“The rumor is the U.S. is being so noncompliant, while all these other countries are getting vaccinated and seeing great results and hospital beds are opening up. The numbers are coming down because there isn’t division in other countries like we have here. It is sparked by misinformation and fear, and therefore rumor has it Italy might close the doors to the U.S. citizens. That is crazy,” she said.
DiFebo said it’s important to her to be part of the solution, and that she trusts doctors and medical experts who promote getting vaccinated, and deem vaccines safe and effective. She said she is hoping about 100 people attend the event at her business on Friday.
This week, the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services reported that there had been 113,853 cases of the coronavirus in Delaware since March 11, 2020. The seven-day average of new positive tests increased to 225.6 as of Aug. 12. The health department also reported 111 people were hospitalized at that time due to the virus — 40 more than last week, and with 10 critically ill. The virus has caused the deaths of 1,837 Delawareanas, including two more in the past week. Among them, 547 were Sussex County residents.
The increase in the number of cases prompted Gov. John Carney and health department officials to announce that, beginning on Sept. 30, those working in long-term care and other healthcare facilities, and all state employees, must provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing.