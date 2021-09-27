Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available for those who are 65 or older, 18 or older with conditions that put them at high risk, and those in certain high-risk occupations. People in those categories can get their booster dose 6 months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. A third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are also available to those with certain immune conditions, 28 days after their second vaccination.