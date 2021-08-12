Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services (DHSS) on Thursday, Aug. 12, announced that, beginning on Sept. 30, staff in long-term care and other healthcare facilities will be required to provide proof of vaccination or to undergo regular testing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 to vulnerable populations.
“There’s no better way to protect our most vulnerable neighbors from this virus than getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Carney. “If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, consider it. Vaccination is how we’ll make sure our communities get healthier and continue to build a great future in our state.”
The requirement also will be formalized by the end of this month and will cover the following entities regulated by the DHSS Division of Health Care Quality (DHCQ):
- Long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, intermediate-care facilities for those with developmental or intellectual disabilities, neighborhood homes, group homes for those with serious and persistent mental illness, group homes for those with HIV/AIDS, family care homes, rest residential facilities, and intensive behavioral support and educational residences.
- Acute and outpatient providers, including adult day-cares, free-standing birthing centers, free-standing emergency departments, free-standing surgical centers, home health agencies (aide only, non-skilled), skilled home health agencies, hospitals (including psychiatric hospitals), prescribed pediatric extended-care centers, hospice, personal assistance service agencies and office-based surgery.
The new regulations will be posted at https://governor.delaware.gov/health-soe/ by the end of the month.
Additionally, Carney announced Thursday that, beginning on Sept. 30, State of Delaware employees will also be required to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing for COVID-19. Additional information will be provided to state employees by the Delaware Department of Human Resources.
Carney and the Division of Public Health also encouraged private employers to impose similar requirements to encourage vaccinations. While the State’s requirements will offer employees the choice between getting vaccinated or getting tested, federal guidance permits employers to require vaccinations, as several Delaware employers have decided to do, officials noted.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, 73.9 percent of Delaware adults, and 71.8 percent of those 12 or older, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free COVID-19 vaccination provider.