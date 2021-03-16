Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long is also a nurse, and she helped administer COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-through event for frontline healthcare providers. Vaccinations for people in Phases 1A and 1B continue, and the State has now expanded eligibility for anyone 50 or older to get vaccinated at a pharmacy beginning March 17 and for anyone 16 or older who has a high- or moderate-risk condition to be vaccinated through a medical provider beginning March 17.