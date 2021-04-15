Anyone who has paid for a funeral for a victim of COVID-19 can now contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency for information about the national Funeral Assistance Program, initiated on Monday, April 12. The number to call is 1-844-684-6333.
“It is only done by phone, due to the sensitivity of the topic,” A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, explained during Gov. John Carney’s press briefing on Tuesday, April 13.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who was also with Carney at the press briefing, acknowledged that some people have contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated and that there have been a few deaths, caused by “breakthrough” cases.
“These vaccines are great. There are very effective, but no vaccine is 100 percent. We do have some breakthrough cases. We’ve seen 70 breakthrough cases in Delaware of those who have been fully vaccinated.
“For the most part, what CDC science is telling us is those who have a breakthrough case after being vaccinated have a milder case, but you do see some more serious cases,” she said, and, sometimes, death. Effectiveness of the vaccine is based on an individual’s ability to build immunity, she said.
“It is still possible to get the virus after being fully vaccinated, which is why we continue to remind Delawareans to continue with public health precautions like wearing masks in public. That continues to be the most important prevention measure even after receiving the vaccine,” Rattay said.
Those who have traveled recently should get tested three to five days after returning, Rattay recommended.
“Be careful when you’re visiting. We’re still in this. These mitigation efforts we’ve been talking about for the last year continue to be important until we get things under control,” the governor said.
Asked by a reporter how vaccine efficacy is determined, Rattay said it is based on clinical trials.
Geographic areas of concern in the state during the past week have not been in Sussex County, but north into New Castle and Kent counties, in towns including Dover, New Castle, Wilmington, Christiana and Newark.
Carney said the state is making progress vaccinating Delaware residents, with 579,549 doses administered by mid-week, with 552,340 doses delivered to Delaware and 152,955 allocated to pharmacies from the federal government. There were 125,746 doses remaining.
Registration to schedule vaccinations is now open to everyone 16 or older, increasing the demand, although those ages 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.
“Think Pfizer — ‘P’ for pediatrics,” Rattay said.
More than 38 percent of all Delaware residents eligible to be vaccinated have received at least one dose. By mid-week, 83 percent of senior citizens were partly or fully vaccinated, and 43 percent of those 16 or older were fully or partly vaccinated.
Asked by a reporter about an increase in the number of young people being hospitalized with the virus, Rattay said hospitals have reported sickness in some younger patients and she is expecting additional information soon.
Distribution of single-shot vaccine paused
Carney said supply of the vaccine to Delaware continues to increase. Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused as of Tuesday, but Carney said he hoped it would be only for a short period. Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 who received that vaccine had developed serious blood clots, prompting the cautionary halt.
Rattay said the number of victims — six patients among the 8.6 million one-dose J&J vaccines administered — is tiny, but federal health officials recommended suspending administration of that vaccine as a way to alert the public that the blood clots in these cases require different treatment than other types of blood clots, as standard treatments may make those cases worse.
Carney said many governors wondered about the stoppage for such a small number of blood clots, but he said they are hopeful it will lead to greater confidence in the vaccines.
“They identified a problem. We need to understand it from a science perspective so we can make sure the vaccine is safe. … Those things are going to happen. I can tell you governors in states are eager to get it going again,” he said.
“For those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please understand this effect is extremely rare. The range is essentially 1 in a million. … The symptoms of the blood clots are not the expected vaccine side-effects. With all of our vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson, we are seeing soreness at the site and flu-like symptoms a day or two after the vaccination,” Rattay said.
“Don’t worry about that. That’s to be expected. In these cases, more serious cases, these symptoms were found six to 13 days after the vaccination,” with symptoms including abdominal pain, leg pain and headache — all severe — as well as dizziness and shortness of breath. Those who received the J&J vaccine several weeks ago should not be concerned. The serious symptoms have not been seen with the Pfizer or the Moderna at this point,” Rattay said.
“While currently the Johnson & Johnson are on pause, we want to remind you, if you have an appointment for the Moderna or Pfizer, be certain that you keep it,” she said.
She said some vaccination appointments could be canceled due to the J&J situation “but just stay patient.”
“Stay tuned, because certainly more invitations are headed out there, especially for those who are on the waiting list,” she said.
Asked by a reporter if scores of doses of the J&J vaccine already distributed to the state will have to be discarded, Rattay said there is no indication of that and that they will be kept at a safe temperature until more information becomes available.
Carney said most vaccination venues in Delaware are now giving second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer shots, but not having J&J vaccines could mean people will not be vaccinated as quickly as had been hoped. Already supplies of the J&J vaccine had dropped, after a manufacturing problem at a Baltimore facility.
“We’re still in a scarcity situation. We’re going to have less supply, and that’s a concern, but it doesn’t come at a time when demand is as intense as it was two months ago. Is it a concern? Yes. Could it be worse? It could,” the governor said.
Variants present in more than a third of Delaware samples
Concerning variants of the COVID-19 virus, Rattay said she and her staff continue to look for mutations of the virus. The UK variant continues to be found while sampling. So far, 64 cases have been identified and up to 65 of the New York variant have been discovered.
“We are sampling just a small percentage of positive cases in our states and in our public health lab. … This is not going to be the total number of variants in our state. Of the positive cases we are sequencing, the percent of the totals increased,” she said, explaining that in the past week, of 89 samples, 36 percent were variant strains.
The existing vaccines do offer protection against the variant strains.
As of early this week, there were 331 new cases of the coronavirus in Delaware on a seven-day average, with 1,587 total deaths in the state and current 152 hospitalizations. The percent of tests that were positive was 5.9 percent, which Carney said was concerning. An increase in cases was identified in Delaware beginning in early March, when the weather began to improve and some people stopped wearing masks. Carney said there have been cases in the beach communities of visitors only putting on masks when they are approached by police officers.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to loosen that up as we get closer to spring and summer, but we’re only going to be able to do that if we get the virus under control. There is a much, much higher risk at inside venues. Outside, much less risk, but you need to continue social distancing,” he said.
He said he hopes he doesn’t have to tighten restrictions in Delaware, but “if things get worse, we’ll have to take things as they come.”
Asked when stipulations will be eased on school buses and in classrooms, Carney said 80,000 students are in school and keeping distances of 3 feet from each other, and his hope is all children will be in school by fall.
“But we’ve got to get healthier. We’ve got to see cases declining,” he said.
There will be federal assessments to determine academic progress, so needs can be met during summer school and the next school year.
Schall said 33,199 people were tested in the state during the week of April 3 — fewer than the 37,451 tested the week of March 27, but testing has not been scaled back and there are still ample opportunities. He said 14,000 vaccination were given in six sites throughout the state last weekend.
“There are dozens of opportunities for people to get vaccinated, so please sign up for it,” he said.
Emergency medical technicians from the Delaware State Fire School helped administer vaccines last weekend, Schall said, thanking them for their help. A joint effort utilizing the Sussex County Bookmobile as a mobile vaccination center also kicked off this week, with visits to Georgetown and Frankford.