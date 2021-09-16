A Beebe Healthcare doctor is again emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus as Delaware health officials report the highest number of cases in the state since January.
This week, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced 665 new cases of the coronavirus.
“It is very concerning,” Dr. William Chasanov, who is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease, told the Coastal Point this week. Chasanov serves as director of clinical transformation at Beebe Healthcare.
“It’s almost hard to believe,” he said. “You hear a lot of people say, ‘Here we go again.’ That is difficult for the people who have worked so valiantly in the last 18 or so months. What I’m proud of is to work alongside those folks who continue to care for people — COVID or another illness. If you know a nurse, thank them. If you know a doctor, reach out and do the same. It really makes a difference. Really, do that with anyone in healthcare or a first-responder, or really so many other workers.
“I can’t say it any better than Dr. Tam did the other day,” he continued ‘At this time, as we build the level of vaccination nationwide, we must also use all the prevention strategies available, including masking indoors in public places, to stop transmission and stop the pandemic. Everyone who is able, including fully vaccinated people, should wear masks in public indoor places,’” Chasanov said, quoting Beebe President Dr. David Tam.
“We are seeing a very high majority of unvaccinated individuals in our emergency department, ICU and inpatient units. It is inaccurate to think that natural immunity, age or, if you do get sick, that hospital treatments will stop you from getting COVID-19 or prevent you from getting seriously ill. It is clear that there is always a percentage chance of becoming ill.
“The delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus. Some data suggests that the delta variant may cause a more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people, according to the CDC,” Chasanov said.
The Delaware Division of Public Health this week reported that there have been 123,958 positive cases of the coronavirus since March 11, 2020. The seven-day average of new positive cases decreased to 389 as of Sept. 9. As of Sept. 7, the seven-day average for the percentage of tests that were positive was 8.6 percent, an increase from 7.4 percent on Aug. 31.
Also reported was 252 people who were hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 19 from the previous week, with 13 of those hospitalized being critically ill, a decrease of 10 from the prior week.
The death toll in Delaware has reached 1,900.
According to CDC data, 76.8 percent of Delaware residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Sept. 10, 1,133,779 doses had been administered, with 563,547 people having gotten at least one dose and 505,790 being fully vaccinated. Among the vaccinated, there have been 2,307 breakthrough cases of the coronavirus.
The Division of Public Health has identified several variants of the virus among positive test samples, including the delta and mu variants.
Originating in Columbia, the mu variant was classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization, although the CDC has not escalated it to a variant of interest in the United States, where it reached its peak in late June and has steadily decreased since, Chasanov said.
“CDC scientists continue to study and monitor all variants and will continue to provide information when variants change classification in the United States,” Chasanov said, adding that it is difficult to say if the mu variant will become as much of a concern as delta.
He said he has “seen experts remark that it shares similarities of other variants, such as delta, which has caught a lot of media attention, but I think it is too soon to tell, because it is not widely spreading throughout the country or Delaware. There is nothing concrete that suggests the vaccines do not protect against this variant,” he said.
Concerning vaccinations for children younger than 12, Chasanov said they could be approved by fall, “but it might take longer.”
“This is a great example, and proof that these vaccines are studied and reviewed under a high amount of scrutiny. Safety is really at the forefront of all these decisions,” he emphasized.