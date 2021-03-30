The Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in accordance with the Save Lives Act of 2021, which gave VA authority to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, including veterans not enrolled in VA health care, as well as some spouses and caregivers of veterans.
“Wilmington VA Medical Center is extremely excited to hear the news of the recent signing of the SAVE LIVES Act into law. The law expands VA’s eligibility to administer the vaccine,” said Vince Kane, director of the Wilmington VAMC. “This new law allows us to vaccinate more veterans, and their spouses and caregivers.”
How to get COVID-19 vaccine through Wilmington VA Medical Center
The Wilmington VA is currently vaccinating veterans of all ages. Those eligible are being urged to not delay getting their vaccine.
• Veterans enrolled in VA health care — Call (302) 633-5200 to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
• Spouses and caregivers of veterans currently registered at Wilmington VAMC — Report with the veteran’s ID Card, spouse’s photo ID, marriage license and any other documentation proving eligibility with the veteran to the Enrollment & Eligibility Office at the Wilmington VAMC at 1601 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Non-enrolled veterans (and their spouses and caregivers) — Non-enrolled veterans as defined in the new legislation can report with photo ID and copy of DD-214 to the Enrollment & Eligibility Office at Wilmington VAMC on Monday through Friday beteween 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Spouses of non-enrolled veterans should bring photo ID, a copy of their marriage license and any other documentation proving eligibility with the veteran if they are interested in getting the vaccine.
For spouses, caregivers and non-enrolled people: After registration is complete, an appointment will be scheduled at Wilmington VAMC Vaccine Clinic. Same-day appointments are available most times, but brief wait times may be encountered to accommodate those needing vaccinations.
More information on the expanded eligibility is available on the Wilmington VAMC COVID-19 webpage at www.wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp, or call (302) 633-5200.
Wilmington VA Medical Center provides healthcare services to veterans through its main medical center and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey.