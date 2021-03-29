The United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 27, the union representing poultry workers and other essential workers, hosted a pop-up clinic at their office in Selbyville this week to administer first doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.
“For the past year, these workers have served on the frontlines of a global pandemic to keep food on our tables — and it’s far from over,” said UFCW Local 27 President Jason Chorpenning. “We are grateful for the support and cooperation of the Delaware Department of Health in prioritizing these workers to get the vaccine. We are proud today was a success, and we look forward to expanding vaccine access to more workers as soon as possible.”
UFCW Local 27 worked directly with the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services to set up the clinic and conduct outreach to workers and community members to get vaccinated.
A total of 64 doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine were distributed to eligible workers and their immediate family members. Their second doses will be administered at the same site on April 22.
“The best way to end COVID-19 is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. And while that presents many challenges, going into our communities where people live and work is one of the best ways we can do that,” said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. “I want to thank the leadership of UFCW Local 27, and its members, for being partners in our journey to get as many people in Delaware vaccinated as we can.”
Nationwide, UFCW reported, COVID-19 continues to threaten frontline food workers across the country, with 420 frontline worker deaths and at least 82,800 frontline workers infected or exposed. That includes at least 132 meatpacking worker deaths and more than 22,000 meatpacking workers infected or exposed to the virus.
United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 27 represents more than 20,000 men and women in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia in grocery and retail, pharmacy, food processing, chemical processing, meatpacking, manufacturing, healthcare, cannabis, gaming and public sectors. For more information, visit www.ufcw27.org.