The public can join the #ThanksDE movement by posting their photos thanking Delaware’s frontline and essential workers on social media at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
Delaware’s tourism industry will come together to honor healthcare workers, first-responders and essential workers on Monday evening.
Starting at 7 p.m., tourist attractions and hotels across Delaware will be bathed in blue light to thank those who have served the state’s citizens unselfishly throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be posting their photos on social media.
In addition, restaurants throughout Delaware are thanking healthcare, frontline and essential workers by collecting donations to buy meals for them.
“From healthcare workers to the police officers, firefighters, EMTs, grocery store workers and transit drivers, these folks have stepped up to protect and provide for the rest of us during a challenging time,” Gov. John Carney said. “This effort, organized by the Delaware Tourism Office, is a small but fitting tribute to them.”
Delaware attractions will share on social media at 7 p.m. photos of their attractions lit in blue and thank-you signs using the hashtag #ThanksDE. All Delawareans are being encouraged to post their own photos on social media, and to look for their favorite destinations and restaurants on social media to see what they are doing to thank the people who help keep everyone safe.
The following are among the Delaware attractions across the state which will be lit up blue.
• New Castle County: The Grand Opera House;
• Sussex County: The Rehoboth Beach bandstand;
• Kent County: The Monster statue at Dover International Speedway (enter via Leipsic Road at Plaza Drive).
In addition, numerous restaurants are stepping up to provide assistance, including:
• High 5 Hospitality (Limestone BBQ & Bourbon, Stone Balloon, Eggspectation and Buffalo Wild Wings) is accepting donations to feed frontline workers.
• La Baguette Bakery & Catering, Dover, is accepting donations to feed first-responders and frontline workers.
• La Vida Hospitality (Crooked Hammock Brewery, Fork & Flask and Taco Reho) is working provide support and resources to food banks, local shelters, nonprofit organizations and community groups.